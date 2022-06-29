ñol

Fractional Investments In Rental Properties Now Available

by Kevin Vandenboss, Benzinga Editor 
June 29, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read

The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes currently has four offerings on its platform, allowing retail investors to make fractional investments in rental properties with a minimum investment of only $100.

Access Rental Property Investments on Arrived Homes

New Rental Property Investment Offerings

The four properties are located in markets across Tennessee and Alabama, with monthly rents ranging from $1,395 to $2,295.

The Clover: 4 bed, 3 bath home in Huntsville, AL

The Collier: 3 bed, 3 bath home near Knoxville, TN

The Riverwalk: 4 bed, 3 bath home near Chattanooga, TN

The Dogwood: 3 bed, 2 bath home in Tuscaloosa, AL

Photos, property descriptions, market data and monthly rental rates for each property are available on the Arrived Homes platform

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works 

Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

Find out more about Arrived Homes and the current offerings on Benzinga Alternative Investments.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes

