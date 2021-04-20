Moat Investing Breakdown: What It Is And How It Helps Long-Term

Having witnessed the once-in-a-generation whipsaw that was 2020, investors are now struggling with the most commonly asked question in investing: what’s next?

We’re coming off a decade in which high-growth tech companies like Apple, Amazon, and Facebook led the way. Yet over the last six months, the value factor has significantly outperformed growth.

So will value finally have its day or, will growth stocks continue to reign supreme?

For investors struggling with this question, there may be an answer: moat investing.

The Idea Of The Moat

The term “moat” in the context of business follows a simple premise.

The basic concept of moat investing is to choose companies that have sustainable competitive advantages that will help them fend off competition and sustain profitability into the future, ultimately creating an economic moat. These companies may not necessarily be in the trendiest industries all the time, but they could be profitable over the long term.

“Morningstar’s high conviction equity research process is differentiated in the marketplace by its consistency across sectors and its forward-looking nature,” added Brandon Rakszawski. “Their analysts identify companies that they believe can maintain competitive advantages, and therefore profitability, decades into the future.”

So how do you identify such companies? Morningstar has identified five key characteristics:

Switching costs - allows a company to have pricing power based on the opportunity cost of a consumer switching away from their ecosystem

- allows a company to have pricing power based on the opportunity cost of a consumer switching away from their ecosystem Intangible Assets - focuses on a company’s licenses, patents, and brands

- focuses on a company’s licenses, patents, and brands The Network Effect - refers to the value add as a product or service grows and expands its user base

- refers to the value add as a product or service grows and expands its user base Cost Advantages - a company’s ability to provide a product or service at much lower costs than any of its competitors or realize greater margins than competition.

- a company’s ability to provide a product or service at much lower costs than any of its competitors or realize greater margins than competition. Efficient Scale - can be seen in markets that are served by a limited amount of companies and make it very difficult for competition to emerge.

Valuations Equally as Important

Investing in wide moat companies alone may not lead to outperformance over all long-term periods. What has driven much of Morningstar’s moat investing success has been its focus on valuations. Allocating to wide moat companies that appear attractively valued allows investors to potentially take advantage of market mispricing as investors realize the true fair value of wide moat stocks over time.

Over the long term, the approach of targeting companies with economic moats and attractive valuations have outperformed the S&P 500 index.

Source: VanEck as of 12/31/20

Investing In ‘Moat Companies’

Moat investing can seem complicated to the average investor, trying to select companies that fit the basic criteria. Fortunately, however, accessibility to the advantages of this strategy can be found in a widely accessible ETF, the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Cboe: MOAT).

MOAT tracks the performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index, which itself is comprised of U.S.-based companies with economic moats that simultaneously trade at valuations deemed attractive by Morningstar.

Since its inception in 2012, MOAT has delivered over 15% average annualized returns, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 100 basis points, annually.1 For standardized performance as of the most recent month end please visit vaneck.com/moat

Part of that outperformance may come from the dynamic nature of the index. For example throughout 2020, Morningstar shifted away from expensive growth companies into more defensive sectors like aerospace and financials. That rotation has benefited the recent outperformance of value stocks over growth.

As of March 23, 2021 MOAT consisted of 49 holdings with a relatively equal weighting to the information technology, financial, and health care sectors. In all, every sector except for real estate is represented in the fund.

Top holdings as of 4/14/21 include 2.94% Wells Fargo (WFC), 2.71% Alphabet (GOOGL) and 2.68% Intel Corp (INTC).

