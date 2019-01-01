QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 12:58PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS: MOAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF's (MOAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS: MOAT) is $70.2778 last updated Today at 4:33:07 PM.

Q

Does VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) operate in?

A

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.