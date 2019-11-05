FreightWaves LIVE Chicago: Everything You Need To Know About The Hottest FreightTech Event Of The Year

FreightWaves LIVE Chicago: Everything you need to know about the year's hottest FreightTech event

Nov. 12-13, FreightWaves will host a FreightWaves LIVE event at McCormick Place in Chicago.

As we head into 2020, it is vital to be up to date on the trends, topics and factors impacting the freight transportation industry. FreightWaves LIVE will feature quick-fire demos of today's hottest technologies, presentations from top-ranked speakers and fireside chats informing you about the latest trends in the freight industry.

Not only is this event an opportunity to learn about the current and future state of the industry, but it is a chance to network with and learn alongside some of the top thinkers in the industry, as over 1,500 executives will be in attendance. Senior-level transportation executives, venture capitalists, industry analysts, developers, media, bloggers and entrepreneurs from all across the country will be under the same roof, and you are not going to want to miss out on this networking opportunity.

Over the course of the event, FreightWaves will feature live product demos from leading technology and solution providers sharing insight on how these technologies work and how they are shaking up the industry. Whether you are part of a startup or a leading freight technology company, this is a great opportunity to get your product in front of potential customers, media, prospective partners and venture capitalists.

The lineup of speakers for FreightWaves LIVE is unbeatable. The No. 1 sales trainer in the world — with more million-dollar producers than all other sales trainers combined — "The Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort will be one of the many widely known speakers at this event. Others include founding anchor of BNN and best-selling author Howard Green, as well as another best-selling author, Ben Mezrich. Many more executives, authors and journalists are on the lineup as well. To view the full list, click here.

Already registered? Great! Here are some important details:

The App

Our app has all the information you need for the event, including the agenda, information on speakers, companies in attendance, a map of the venue, booth locations and more. The app allows for immediate updates and important information through push notifications sent right to your phone.

It also provides a list of other attendees you may want to connect with. This allows you to make sure you and your company utilize your time well by networking with the leading minds in the industry.

Lodging

For guests traveling to Chicago for the conference, we offer two hotel options: The Hyatt Regency, which is directly connected to the conference center, and the Marriot Marquis, which is right across the street. Click here to book your stay.

Events

FreightWaves is excited to announce the JB Hunt "Click. Ship. Delivered" party that is taking place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The event will be at Skyline C and is jam-packed with activities you won't want to miss.

Badass guarantee

FreightWaves is now offering a badass guarantee for the event. If FreightWaves LIVE does not live up to your expectations of a badass experience, we will reimburse 100% of your ticket price. We are confident FreightWaves LIVE will be unbelievably rewarding to you and your company and will blow past your expectations. If we do not live up to our badass promise, you will receive a refund for your ticket.

