Elon Musk has been a fan of the innovative housing solutions company Boxabl for years, as one of its first customers. The billionaire is now turning to the company for help with a potential upgrade for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger locations.

Tesla, Boxabl Sign Purchase Order

Tesla operates a variety of Supercharger locations worldwide, including its lone Tesla Diner in California. The company has also experimented with a swimming pool at a Supercharger location in Germany.

While not every Supercharger location will be the same, Tesla could explore ensuring its users have nearby access to restrooms, vending machines, and a place to get out of the vehicle.

A filing from Tesla reveals the company entered into an agreement with Boxabl to design and build a "Micromenity" for a Supercharger location.

Boxabl announced a SPAC merger earlier this year to go public with FG Merger II Corp (NASDAQ:FGMC) at a $3.5 billion valuation.

The purchase order calls for one Micromenity location, with the amount paid by Tesla kept confidential. Boxabl will handle research and development and building.

Boxabl's unit could serve as a proof of concept or test that could lead Tesla to purchase more units.

Supercharger locations in Europe have similar on-site buildings, according to Teslarati. A location in France has snacks and drinks, along with restrooms and even gaming consoles. That building was built by bk World Lounges.

Benzinga previously shared that Supercharger locations in Germany had cube lounges that included bathrooms, vending machines and gaming consoles.

For many years, electric vehicle charging stations were installed near shopping centers and big-box stores to provide a place for people to wait while their vehicles charged. Tesla Supercharger locations are often located along major highways and near restaurants and stores.

As the charging network expands and locations are built in smaller areas, having a Micromenity with vending machines and bathrooms could provide a rest area style of service for a Supercharger location.

Musk would likely love to have a Tesla Diner at every single Supercharger location. While that isn't possible yet, having Boxabl-built buildings in more units around the world could become a reality.

About Boxabl

Benzinga previously interviewed Boxabl founder Galiano Tiramani, who was able to confirm the rumor that Musk had bought a Boxabl home, after the billionaire Tesla CEO confirmed he owned one during an interview.

Tiramani said Musk's team saw a Twitter video from the time of the first three hand-built prototypes and asked to buy them.

"We sold them one and delivered it at SpaceX," Tiramani told Benzinga previously. "I wasn't able to talk about it because there was an NDA."

Tiramani said things were quiet for a while after the delivery until a tweet from Musk mentioned living in a $50,000 house, linking the company to the world's richest man.

"We got the benefit of that whether we said anything or not. We didn't have to say anything," he said, adding, "Everything Elon touches turns to gold for the most part."

Musk admitted during his interview that he lives in a $50,000 home and uses a Boxabl as a guest house.

Boxabl launched in 2017 with a goal of eventually producing one home per minute.

The company's flagship product is the Casita, 20-foot by 20-foot home that unfolds in less than an hour. The Casita ships as an eight-foot wide container and unfolds to have a bathroom, kitchen, living room and bed.

Tiramani said the Casita is the company's "starting point."

Boxabl has several other designs in the work with varying sizes and add-ons.

Tiramani said there is so much demand for houses that companies can't build enough. The Boxabl founder is hoping to not only help with the problem of not enough houses, but also help with costs and push prices down.

"The demand isn't going anywhere, it's a problem all over the world," he said at the time.

Boxabl has landed deals with home builder D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) and the U.S. Department of Defense. While the initial Tesla deal is for only one building, it could become one of the company's most important if it secures additional deals.

Having a building at a Tesla Supercharger location and the possibility of Musk, Tesla and Tesla fans sharing details could provide free marketing for Boxabl.

Securing a deal with Tesla could also help Boxabl work toward another goal: building Casitas for SpaceX's Starbase Village and potentially on Mars someday.

Boxabl made a video that jokingly suggested the company could help Musk colonize Mars. While the Boxabl founder admits the video was silly, he also said it makes sense when you zoom out given the shipping costs.

"I think he [Musk] should take a look, maybe we can colonize Mars with Boxabls," Tiramani added.

