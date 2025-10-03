Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Delivered, Produced In Each Quarter Since 2019

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) beat analyst estimates for third-quarter deliveries with a record-setting quarter, likely getting a strong boost from demand as the federal EV tax credits expired.
Here's a look at how Tesla's production and deliveries have grown over the years and in some cases declined.
Tesla Q3 Deliveries: In the third quarter, Tesla delivered a record 497,099 vehicles, up from 462,890 in last year's third quarter.
Of the delivery total, Tesla reported 481,166 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, along with 15,933 other vehicles, including the Cybertruck.
Tesla produced 447,450 vehicles in the quarter, up from 469,796 vehicles produced in last year's third quarter.
The expiration of the federal EV tax credit, worth up to $7,500 per vehicle, led to strong demand from consumers in the third quarter, with several automakers reporting record U.S. deliveries for electric vehicles.
After months of declines in demand for Tesla in other parts of the world, reports showed the EV company gaining demand momentum in China and parts of Europe.
With the expiration of federal tax credits, Tesla's sales in the U.S. could decline in future quarters, making its international demand even more crucial than usual.
How Tesla Production Fared In Each Quarter: 2019-2025
2019
- Q1 2019: 77,138
- Q2 2019: 87,048
- Q3 2019: 96,155
- Q4 2019: 104,891
2020
- Q1 2020: 102.672
- Q2 2020: 82,272
- Q3 2020: 145,063
- Q4 2020: 179,757
2021
- Q1 2021: 180,338
- Q2 2021: 206,421
- Q3 2021: 237,823
- Q4 2021: 305,840
2022
- Q1 2022: 305,407
- Q2 2022: 258,580
- Q3 2022: 365,923
- Q4 2022: 439,701
2023
- Q1 2023: 440,808
- Q2 2023: 479,700
- Q3 2023: 430,488
- Q4 2023: 494,989
2024
- Q1 2024: 433,371
- Q2 2024: 410,831
- Q3 2024: 469,796
- Q4 2024: 459,445
2025
- Q1 2025: 362,615
- Q2 2025: 410,244
- Q3 2025: 469,796
Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019:
2019
- Q1 2019: 63,019
- Q2 2019: 95,356
- Q3 2019: 97,186
- Q4 2019: 112,095
2020
- Q1 2020: 88,496
- Q2 2020: 90,891
- Q3 2020: 139,593
- Q4 2020: 180,667
2021
- Q1 2021: 184,877
- Q2 2021: 201,304
- Q3 2021: 241,391
- Q4 2021: 308,600
2022
- Q1 2022: 310,048
- Q2 2022: 254,695
- Q3 2022: 343,830
- Q4 2022: 405,278
2023
- Q1 2023: 422,875
- Q2 2023: 466,140
- Q3 2023: 435,059
- Q4 2023: 484,507
2024
- Q1 2024: 386,810
- Q2 2024: 443,956
- Q3 2024: 462,890
- Q4 2024: 495,570
2025
- Q1 2025: 336,681
- Q2 2025: 384,122
- Q3 2025: 462,890
Key Takeaways: For many years, Tesla has consistently demonstrated growth in production and deliveries. The COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, and factory restrictions led to lower production.
The electric vehicle company delivered 1,808,581 vehicles in 2023, up 38% year-over-year. The company's Model Y vehicle became the bestselling vehicle globally, a first for Tesla and the electric vehicle sector.
In 2024, vehicle deliveries fell to an annual total of 1.79 million, which marked Tesla’s first annual delivery decline in company history.
At the end of 2024, Tesla said it had the Cybercab in development, the Tesla Semi in pilot production and the Roadster in development. The company has announced that new vehicle releases are coming soon, which could increase future delivery totals.
Tesla said it expects its vehicle business to return to growth in 2025.
"The rate of growth will depend on a variety of factors, including the rate of acceleration of our autonomy efforts, production ramp at our factories and the broader macroeconomic environment."
During its second-quarter update on July 23, Tesla said it had begun initial builds of a more affordable model in June, while continuing to target volume production in the second half of 2025. Tesla is also continuing the progress of the Tesla Semi and Cybercab, both planned for volume production in 2026.
“We are making prudent investments that will set up both our vehicle and energy businesses for growth, the actual results will depend on a variety of factors, including the broader macroeconomic environment, the rate of acceleration of our autonomy efforts and production ramp at our factories," Tesla said at the time.
