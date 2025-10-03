Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Delivered, Produced In Each Quarter Since 2019

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) beat analyst estimates for third-quarter deliveries with a record-setting quarter, likely getting a strong boost from demand as the federal EV tax credits expired.

Here's a look at how Tesla's production and deliveries have grown over the years and in some cases declined.

Tesla Q3 Deliveries: In the third quarter, Tesla delivered a record 497,099 vehicles, up from 462,890 in last year's third quarter.

Of the delivery total, Tesla reported 481,166 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, along with 15,933 other vehicles, including the Cybertruck.

Tesla produced 447,450 vehicles in the quarter, up from 469,796 vehicles produced in last year's third quarter.

The expiration of the federal EV tax credit, worth up to $7,500 per vehicle, led to strong demand from consumers in the third quarter, with several automakers reporting record U.S. deliveries for electric vehicles.

After months of declines in demand for Tesla in other parts of the world, reports showed the EV company gaining demand momentum in China and parts of Europe.

With the expiration of federal tax credits, Tesla's sales in the U.S. could decline in future quarters, making its international demand even more crucial than usual.

How Tesla Production Fared In Each Quarter: 2019-2025

2019

Q1 2019: 77,138

Q2 2019: 87,048

Q3 2019: 96,155

Q4 2019: 104,891

2020

Q1 2020: 102.672

Q2 2020: 82,272

Q3 2020: 145,063

Q4 2020: 179,757

2021

Q1 2021: 180,338

Q2 2021: 206,421

Q3 2021: 237,823

Q4 2021: 305,840

2022

Q1 2022: 305,407

Q2 2022: 258,580

Q3 2022: 365,923

Q4 2022: 439,701

2023

Q1 2023: 440,808

Q2 2023: 479,700

Q3 2023: 430,488

Q4 2023: 494,989

2024

Q1 2024: 433,371

Q2 2024: 410,831

Q3 2024: 469,796

Q4 2024: 459,445

2025

Q1 2025: 362,615

Q2 2025: 410,244

Q3 2025: 469,796

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019:

2019

Q1 2019: 63,019

Q2 2019: 95,356

Q3 2019: 97,186

Q4 2019: 112,095

2020

Q1 2020: 88,496

Q2 2020: 90,891

Q3 2020: 139,593

Q4 2020: 180,667

2021

Q1 2021: 184,877

Q2 2021: 201,304

Q3 2021: 241,391

Q4 2021: 308,600

2022

Q1 2022: 310,048

Q2 2022: 254,695

Q3 2022: 343,830

Q4 2022: 405,278

2023

Q1 2023: 422,875

Q2 2023: 466,140

Q3 2023: 435,059

Q4 2023: 484,507

2024

Q1 2024: 386,810

Q2 2024: 443,956

Q3 2024: 462,890

Q4 2024: 495,570

2025

Q1 2025: 336,681

Q2 2025: 384,122

Q3 2025: 462,890

Key Takeaways: For many years, Tesla has consistently demonstrated growth in production and deliveries. The COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, and factory restrictions led to lower production.

The electric vehicle company delivered 1,808,581 vehicles in 2023, up 38% year-over-year. The company's Model Y vehicle became the bestselling vehicle globally, a first for Tesla and the electric vehicle sector.

In 2024, vehicle deliveries fell to an annual total of 1.79 million, which marked Tesla’s first annual delivery decline in company history.

At the end of 2024, Tesla said it had the Cybercab in development, the Tesla Semi in pilot production and the Roadster in development. The company has announced that new vehicle releases are coming soon, which could increase future delivery totals.

Tesla said it expects its vehicle business to return to growth in 2025.

"The rate of growth will depend on a variety of factors, including the rate of acceleration of our autonomy efforts, production ramp at our factories and the broader macroeconomic environment."

During its second-quarter update on July 23, Tesla said it had begun initial builds of a more affordable model in June, while continuing to target volume production in the second half of 2025. Tesla is also continuing the progress of the Tesla Semi and Cybercab, both planned for volume production in 2026.

“We are making prudent investments that will set up both our vehicle and energy businesses for growth, the actual results will depend on a variety of factors, including the broader macroeconomic environment, the rate of acceleration of our autonomy efforts and production ramp at our factories," Tesla said at the time.

