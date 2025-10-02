Tesla Diner Served 50,000 Burgers Last Quarter, While The Company Saved 842 Million Liters Of Gas

The first days of October have brought new statistics about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) for shareholders and customers. Along with sharing third-quarter deliveries on Thursday, the company recently shared some third-quarter statistics for its Supercharger stations.

Find out how TSLA stock is doing here.

What Happened: Tesla opened its highly anticipated Tesla Diner in California on July 21. Despite being open only 72 days in the third quarter, the location had an impressive statistic shared by the company.

In the third quarter, the Tesla Diner served 50,000 burgers.

Based on being open 72 days in the third quarter, this translates to an average of 694.4 burgers sold each day at the one Tesla Diner location. This would likely rival many fast-food burger restaurants.

Along with Tesla Diner statistics, Tesla also shared the following third-quarter stats:

4,000 Supercharger stations opened, +18% year-over-year

1.8 TWh charging energy delivered to vehicles, +29% year-over-year

842 million liters of gasoline saved

54 million charging sessions, +31% year-over-year

The statistics were shared by the Tesla Charging account on X.

Read Also: Tesla Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And Earnings Fall Short; New Models Still Set For 2025–2026

Why It's Important: While the burger statistic is pretty amazing, the fact that Tesla saved 842 million liters of gas in the quarter is also a key stat for the company. This translates to around 9.25 million liters of gas saved per day based on 91 days in the quarter.

The statistics came ahead of the company's third-quarter deliveries report.

On Thursday, Tesla announced record quarterly deliveries of 497,099 units. The strong quarterly result came with the federal $7,500 EV tax credit expiring on the last day of the quarter.

Tesla's Supercharger locations opened are among its highest quarterly total and comes as the company continues to expand charging locations that can be used for its customers and by other electric vehicles.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Sam the Leigh via Shutterstock