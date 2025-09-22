Pfizer
September 22, 2025 9:09 AM 2 min read

Pfizer Tries To Revitalize Obesity Portfolio With $5 Billion Matsera Deal

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Pfizer Inc. PFE on Monday agreed to acquire Metsera, Inc. MTSR to accelerate the next generation of medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

The acquisition brings a portfolio of differentiated oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin, and combination therapy candidates.

“Obesity is a large and growing space with over 200 health conditions associated with it,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. . The acquisition “propels” Pfizer into a “key therapeutic area,” he added.

Also Read: Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech Stocks Tumble After Report Of Plan To Link COVID Vaccines To Child Deaths

Metsera has a portfolio of therapeutic candidates and combinations with four programs in clinical development. It also has several next-generation programs with ongoing IND-enabling studies. The pipeline includes:

  • MET-097i, a weekly and monthly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) in Phase 2 development
  • MET-233i, a monthly amylin analog candidate as monotherapy
  • Two oral GLP-1 RA candidates to begin clinical trials
  • Additional preclinical nutrient-stimulated hormone therapeutics.

Deal Consideration

Pfizer will acquire Metsera for $47.50 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4.9 billion.

The agreement also includes milestone payments of up to $22.50 per share in cash.

Pfizer management expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Financial Times was the first to report the M&A update.

Earlier this year, Pfizer discontinued the development of danuglipron (PF-06882961), a once-daily oral drug for chronic weight management. After that flop, the company can once again compete in the next-generation anti-obesity drug sector.

The company said that a single asymptomatic participant in one of the dose-optimization studies experienced potential drug-induced liver injury, which resolved after discontinuation of danuglipron.

Price Action: PFE stock is up 1.75% at $24.45, and MTSR stock is up 60.53% at $53.49 during the premarket session at the last check on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock

