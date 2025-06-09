Metsera Stock Rises As Company Advances Obesity Pipeline With Encouraging Weight Loss Data

Metsera, Inc. MTSR on Monday released topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i, an ultra-long-acting amylin analog engineered for class-leading durability, potency and combinability with Metsera’s fully-biased monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist candidate, MET-097i.

In the study, MET-233i demonstrated up to 8.4% mean placebo-subtracted weight loss at Day 36, a 19-day observed half-life supporting once-monthly dosing, and a favorable tolerability profile with no safety signals.

MET-233i was evaluated at single doses from 0.15 mg to 2.4 mg and multiple doses from 0.15 mg to 1.2 mg given once weekly over five weeks without titration.

Topline results from the Phase 1 trial include:

Dose-linear pharmacokinetics with an observed half-life of 19 days from dose to 50% of Cmax, supporting the potential for once-monthly dosing with simplified titration.

Body weight loss was dose-dependent, ranging from a placebo-subtracted mean of 8.4% at Day 36 after five weekly doses of 1.2 mg, with individual responses as high as 10.2%. In the trial’s single ascending dose (SAD) portion, substantial weight loss was maintained more than four weeks after dosing, supported by the ultra-long pharmacokinetics observed for MET-233i.

Gastrointestinal adverse events in the trial’s multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion were all mild, dose-dependent, and primarily confined to the first week of dosing, implying rapid tolerance onset despite a three-fold exposure accumulation over five weeks. Anticipated starting doses of 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg demonstrated tolerability results comparable to placebo in both the trial’s SAD and the MAD portions.

To date, no severe or serious adverse events have been observed in the SAD or MAD portion of the trial.

Next Steps: Based on these positive topline data, Metsera is rapidly advancing MET-233i as a monotherapy and in combination with MET-097i:

An ongoing monotherapy trial evaluates 12 weekly doses of MET-233i with dose titration, followed by an exposure-matched monthly dose at week 13. Topline data from this trial are expected in late 2025.

Metsera has extended an ongoing co-administration trial of MET-233i and MET-097i to 12 weeks. Topline data are expected by year-end 2025 or early 2026.

The company also expects to report topline clinical data from its ultra-long-acting GIP receptor agonist, MET-034i, in combination with MET-097i, in late 2025.

The company anticipates that MET-034i will be the third peptide engineered with Metsera’s HALO platform to enter clinical testing.

MTSR Price Action: Metsera stock is up 13.24% at $31.13 at publication on Monday

