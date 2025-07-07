Capgemini Doubles Down On Agentic AI With $3.3 Billion WNS Acquisition

Capgemini SE CGEMY announced Monday that it will acquire WNS Holdings Ltd. WNS in a $3.3 billion all-cash deal to create a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations.

The transaction, which offers $76.50 per WNS share, reflects a 17% premium over WNS’ most recent closing price and has received unanimous approval from both companies’ boards. Capgemini expects the deal to close by year-end, pending shareholder and court approvals.

The acquisition gives Capgemini access to WNS’s high-margin digital business process services and strengthens its position in the U.S. market. The combination is designed to capitalize on a growing enterprise shift toward AI-driven operational models.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, said the combination is designed to capture the surge in enterprise demand for Agentic AI, which is transforming how companies manage operations from end to end. He described the merger as a step toward building a new benchmark for Intelligent Operations that leverages automation, data, and domain expertise to deliver superior results at scale.

Keshav R. Murugesh, CEO of WNS, echoed the enthusiasm, calling the deal a strategic leap toward embedding AI at the core of business models. He noted that the combined portfolio would expand Capgemini’s footprint across industries and enhance its ability to support organizations as they shift from automation to autonomy in operational strategy.

WNS reported $1.27 billion in revenue for fiscal 2025 and holds long-term contracts with companies like United Airlines and Aviva.

Capgemini expects the deal to increase normalized EPS by 4% in 2026 and 7% by 2027, post-synergies. Estimated annual revenue synergies range between 100 million euros (~$108 million) and 140 million euros (~$151.2 million), with cost savings projected up to 70 million euros (~$75.6 million).

Capgemini is funding the transaction with a 4 billion euros bridge loan, partially backed by internal cash and future debt issuance. The company plans to integrate WNS into its Global Business Services unit, citing a strong cultural fit and complementary capabilities across AI, platforms, and consulting.

Price Action: WNS shares were trading higher by 12.44% to $73.51 premarket at last check Monday.

