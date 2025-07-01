IBM Just Tackled One Of Tech's Most Annoying Bottlenecks

International Business Machines Corporation IBM announced on Tuesday an expansion of its relationship with database automation leader DBmaestro, marking a new original equipment manufacturer agreement aimed at strengthening IBM’s enterprise DevOps capabilities.

The agreement integrates DBmaestro’s platform into IBM’s software portfolio, providing customers with access to robust database DevSecOps tools and advanced observability features.

The partnership builds on IBM’s previous reseller relationship with DBmaestro and marks a significant milestone in the companies’ collaboration.

Under this new arrangement, DBmaestro’s automation technology will become a native element in IBM DevOps solutions including IBM DevOps Loop, Deploy, and Velocity, with further integrations planned across platforms such as IBM Z, HashiCorp Vault, Instana, and more.

Through the OEM partnership, IBM customers can now manage database changes alongside application code, streamlining DevOps workflows. DBmaestro’s suite offers a range of capabilities, including version control, schema change automation, monitoring, analytics, and error detection, enhancing the end-to-end software delivery lifecycle.

The integration enables faster deployment cycles, tighter compliance controls, and real-time performance tracking.

It also introduces AI-driven insights, helping organizations proactively address errors and implement best practices.

According to DBmaestro CEO Gil Nizri, the joint offering allows enterprises to “orchestrate flawless software delivery from application code to database deployments.”

James Hunter, program director at IBM DevOps Automation, emphasized that DBmaestro’s inclusion will help eliminate one of the final obstacles to complete DevOps integration—databases.

“This partnership expansion empowers our customers to achieve faster, safer, and more reliable software delivery,” Hunter said in a statement.

Designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the integrated solution supports agility across complex enterprise IT architectures, further aligning with IBM’s mission to support digital transformation at scale.

Price Action: IBM shares are trading higher by 0.10% to $295.06 premarket at last check Tuesday.

