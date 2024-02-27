What's Going On With Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global Stocks Tuesday?

Loading... Loading...

After months of exploratory talks, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD has ceased discussions about acquiring Paramount Global PARA, indicating a significant shift in the merger landscape between these major media entities. Both the stock prices climbed after the reports.

Despite the halt in negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery, Skydance Media, led by David Ellison, remains in the process of due diligence regarding a potential deal.

Paramount Global has proactively evaluated its future, established a special committee, and engaged a financial adviser to examine offers for the entire company or specific segments, CNBC reports.

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen extended a $14 billion bid for Paramount Global, although his track record shows a pattern of making offers without finalizing purchases of significant media properties.

Comcast Corp CMCSA, owning NBCUniversal, has distanced itself from acquiring Paramount Global, focusing instead on potential commercial collaborations.

Such partnerships could involve integrating their streaming services, Peacock and Paramount+, among other possible ventures.

However, Paramount Global’s interest in such arrangements remains uncertain amidst its consideration of sale opportunities.

This cooling off comes at a challenging time for Warner Bros. Discovery, which saw a 10% drop in shares following disappointing earnings and revenue results, contributing to a 47% decline over the past year.

Paramount Global also faces its challenges, with its stock trading near a 52-week low as it approaches its earnings announcement, reflecting the turbulent state of affairs within the media and entertainment industry.

In February, Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffet, reduced its position in Paramount.

Previously, analysts expected the potential combination to create a streaming powerhouse, consolidating the Max and Paramount+ platforms with the possibilities of becoming juggernauts in the news and sports spaces.

Warner Bros Discovery stock has lost 25.3% year-to-date and Paramount lost 22%.

Price Actions: PARA shares are up 0.04% at $11.09, and WBD is trading higher by 1.29% at $8.66 on the last check Tuesday.

