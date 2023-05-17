- PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL has reportedly been considering buyers to divest money transfer service provider Xoom Corp.
- The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS on the sale procedure, reported The Information.
- PayPal acquired Xoom in 2015 for about $1 billion in order to enter a growing international remittance market.
- Xoom allows users to send cash to other people, pay international bills or reload a prepaid mobile phone.
- Paypal launched a new cross-border money transfer product, Debit Card Deposit, enabling Xoom customers in the U.S. to send money directly to their friends & family’s eligible Visa Inc. V debit cards in 25 countries.
- The decision to sell is said to have been influenced by activist investor Elliott Management after it took a material stake in the technology platform last year.
- Price Action: PYPL shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $61.04 on the last check Wednesday.
