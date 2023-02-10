ñol


Amazon Eyes India's Video Streaming Provider MX Player To Expand Presence In Country

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 9:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN engaged with Times Internet to explore the acquisition of MX Player, one of India's largest on-demand video streaming services.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed, TechCrunch reports.
  • At least two more players, including Zee and Sony Group Corp SONY, shared an interest in acquiring MX Player.
  • Indian conglomerate Times Internet acquired MX Player in 2018 for $140 million. 
  • The video app, popular for supporting a wide range of video formats and reliable on low-cost Android smartphones, has amassed over 300 million users globally.
  • Amazon has deployed over $7 billion in India in the past decade. It has long been aggressively competing for a slice of the Indian video market.
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's YouTube dominates the video market in India, with about half a billion monthly active users in the country, as per Sensor Tower.
  • YouTube and Walt Disney Co's DIS Hotstar has over 50 million subscribers and more than 150 million monthly active users in the country.
  • MX Player claims it has over 150 million active users in India.
  • Amazon held $59 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.60% at $97.65 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

