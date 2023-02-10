Amazon Eyes India's Video Streaming Provider MX Player To Expand Presence In Country

- Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN engaged with Times Internet to explore the acquisition of MX Player, one of India's largest on-demand video streaming services.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed, TechCrunch reports.
- At least two more players, including Zee and Sony Group Corp SONY, shared an interest in acquiring MX Player.
- Indian conglomerate Times Internet acquired MX Player in 2018 for $140 million.
- The video app, popular for supporting a wide range of video formats and reliable on low-cost Android smartphones, has amassed over 300 million users globally.
- Amazon has deployed over $7 billion in India in the past decade. It has long been aggressively competing for a slice of the Indian video market.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's YouTube dominates the video market in India, with about half a billion monthly active users in the country, as per Sensor Tower.
- YouTube and Walt Disney Co's DIS Hotstar has over 50 million subscribers and more than 150 million monthly active users in the country.
- MX Player claims it has over 150 million active users in India.
- Amazon held $59 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.60% at $97.65 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.