Montrose Environmental Acquires Frontier Analytical Laboratories For Undisclosed Sum

Environmental services company Montrose Environmental Group Inc MEG has acquired Frontier Analytical Laboratories for undisclosed financial terms.

has acquired for undisclosed financial terms. Frontier is an environmental laboratory specializing in high-resolution gas chromatography mass spectrometry analysis of Dioxins/Furans, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), and other Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs).

The company expects Frontier to strengthen its environmental laboratory testing business.

Based in El Dorado Hills, California, the Frontier team will begin working out of Montrose's neighboring Enthalpy laboratory.

The business will be integrated into Montrose's Measurement and Analysis Segment and operate as part of the subsidiary Enthalpy Analytical LLC.

Frontier's leadership, including Vice Presidents Bradley Silverbush and Tom Crabtree, will join Montrose.

Montrose held $93.6 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.

Price Action: MEG shares are trading higher by 2.53% at $47.88 on the last check Friday.

