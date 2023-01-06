ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Montrose Environmental Acquires Frontier Analytical Laboratories For Undisclosed Sum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 6, 2023 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Montrose Environmental Acquires Frontier Analytical Laboratories For Undisclosed Sum
  • Environmental services company Montrose Environmental Group Inc MEG has acquired Frontier Analytical Laboratories for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Frontier is an environmental laboratory specializing in high-resolution gas chromatography mass spectrometry analysis of Dioxins/Furans, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), and other Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs).
  • The company expects Frontier to strengthen its environmental laboratory testing business.
  • Based in El Dorado Hills, California, the Frontier team will begin working out of Montrose's neighboring Enthalpy laboratory.
  • The business will be integrated into Montrose's Measurement and Analysis Segment and operate as part of the subsidiary Enthalpy Analytical LLC.
  • Frontier's leadership, including Vice Presidents Bradley Silverbush and Tom Crabtree, will join Montrose.
  • Montrose held $93.6 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: MEG shares are trading higher by 2.53% at $47.88 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsSmall CapGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved