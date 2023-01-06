Montrose Environmental Acquires Frontier Analytical Laboratories For Undisclosed Sum

- Environmental services company Montrose Environmental Group Inc MEG has acquired Frontier Analytical Laboratories for undisclosed financial terms.
- Frontier is an environmental laboratory specializing in high-resolution gas chromatography mass spectrometry analysis of Dioxins/Furans, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), and other Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs).
- The company expects Frontier to strengthen its environmental laboratory testing business.
- Based in El Dorado Hills, California, the Frontier team will begin working out of Montrose's neighboring Enthalpy laboratory.
- The business will be integrated into Montrose's Measurement and Analysis Segment and operate as part of the subsidiary Enthalpy Analytical LLC.
- Frontier's leadership, including Vice Presidents Bradley Silverbush and Tom Crabtree, will join Montrose.
- Montrose held $93.6 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
- Price Action: MEG shares are trading higher by 2.53% at $47.88 on the last check Friday.
