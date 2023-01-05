ACI Worldwide Mulls Potential Sale To Private Equity

- ACI Worldwide Inc ACIW is reportedly discussing a potential sale with private equity firms.
- The payments-software provider said it is working with financial advisers as it fields takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
- One of the people told Bloomberg there’s no certainty ACI will reach a deal given the rocky state of the leveraged financing markets.
- The company has long been viewed as ripe for a takeover because it’s a relatively small player in a consolidating industry.
- ACI roped in an adviser to explore a sale two years ago, Barrons reported, after Starboard Value purchased a stake and pushed the company to sell.
- Starboard has been selling down its stake since reaching an agreement in 2021 that added two independent directors to ACI’s board.
- During its latest quarterly results, ACI delivered Q3 sales of $307 million and adjusted EBITDA of $46 million.
- For FY22, ACI expects adjusted EBITDA of $365-$380 million.
- Price Action: ACIW shares closed 13.4% higher at $26.11 on Wednesday.
