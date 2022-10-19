Aramex Snaps This Cross-border e-Commerce Enabler Platform For $265M

by

Aramex PJSC , a global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and completed the acquisition of Access USA Shipping, LLC (MyUS) , a global technology-driven platform enabling cross-border e-Commerce, for an all-cash consideration of $265 million.

, a global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and completed the acquisition of , a global technology-driven platform enabling cross-border e-Commerce, for an all-cash consideration of $265 million. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ holds a 22.32% stake in Aramex, transferred to ADQ-owned Abu Dhabi Ports in January, Reuters reported.

Abu Dhabi Ports made its stock market debut in February, raising $1.09 billion.

Aramex will fully integrate MyUS, its business operating as a unit of its courier segment.

MyUS will retain its brand and complement Shop & Ship, Aramex's subscription-based last-mile e-commerce solutions platform.

The acquisition will further strengthen Aramex's cross-border express business.

This transaction will likely immediately value accretive for Aramex.

MyUS made $100 million in revenue in 2021 and has about 180,000 active customers.

"Our shareholders will immediately see the impact on financial performance, and over the long term, we can unlock further value through operational and cost synergies," Aramex CEO Othman Aljeda said.

MyUS CEO Ramesh Bulusu said the company would take its services to new markets by leveraging "Aramex's extensive global network... in markets exhibiting very attractive characteristics such as the MENA region, the U.K., and Australia."

