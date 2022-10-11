- CSC Generation Holdings Inc has made public its proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc BSET for $21 per share.
- The proposal represents a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51.
- CSC said BSET Board has been unwilling to engage in any meaningful way despite submitting a proposal on June 30, 2022, and September 26, 2022.
- Therefore, CSC has made its offer public in order to facilitate constructive discussions with the Board with the goal of entering into a mutually agreeable transaction in the best interests of all shareholders.
- Price Action: BSET shares are trading higher by 7.03% at $17.67 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.