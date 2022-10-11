ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Bassett Furniture Shares Surge On Buyout Proposal At 27% Premium

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 10:24 AM | 1 min read
Bassett Furniture Shares Surge On Buyout Proposal At 27% Premium
  • CSC Generation Holdings Inc has made public its proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc BSET for $21 per share.
  • The proposal represents a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51.
  • CSC said BSET Board has been unwilling to engage in any meaningful way despite submitting a proposal on June 30, 2022, and September 26, 2022.
  • Therefore, CSC has made its offer public in order to facilitate constructive discussions with the Board with the goal of entering into a mutually agreeable transaction in the best interests of all shareholders.
  • Price Action: BSET shares are trading higher by 7.03% at $17.67 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral