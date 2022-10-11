by

CSC Generation Holdings Inc has made public its proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc BSET for $21 per share.

has made public its proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of for $21 per share. The proposal represents a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51.

proposal represents a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51. CSC said BSET Board has been unwilling to engage in any meaningful way despite submitting a proposal on June 30, 2022, and September 26, 2022.

Therefore, CSC has made its offer public in order to facilitate constructive discussions with the Board with the goal of entering into a mutually agreeable transaction in the best interests of all shareholders.

Price Action: BSET shares are trading higher by 7.03% at $17.67 on the last check Tuesday.

