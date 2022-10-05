Blackstone Eyes Emerson Electric's Commercial & Residential Solutions Assets: Report

- Emerson Electric Co EMR is in talks with Blackstone Inc BX to divest a part of its commercial and residential solutions business.
- The deal could be valued between $5 billion and $10 billion, but the talks are not conclusive, Bloomberg reported.
- The move comes after a COVID-19 pandemic fueled a housing boom in the U.S., which saw home prices skyrocket. The recent inflationary environment, along with rising interest rates, had begun to cool down the sector.
- Tightening credit markets and slowing economic growth keep away many takeover deals as companies have become averse to risk.
- Earlier in 2022, Emerson merged its industrial software business with Aspen Technology Inc AZPN.
- In August, the company sold its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool Corp WHR for $3 billion.
- Emerson reported a 7% rise in Q3 revenue to $5 billion.
- Price Action: EMR shares are trading higher by 2.24% at $80.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
