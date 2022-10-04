Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter Deal Could Be Strengthened As 2nd Whistleblower To Testify: Report

As Elon Musk faces Twitter Inc. TWTR in court over his $44-billion acquisition bid, a report about a second whistleblower is coming into the picture.

What Happened: After Peiter Zatko, a second Twitter whistleblower may testify when the case comes up for trial in about two weeks, the New York Post said in a report, citing sources.

While Zatko's allegations mostly focused on security flaws, the new whistleblower could reportedly talk about an alleged internal study that shows Twitter’s bot problem is far more serious than the social media platform has publicly acknowledged.

At least about 30% of Twitter’s daily active users were spam accounts, the internal study revealed, the Post said. The new whistleblower also reportedly said Twitter executives dismissed the report, stating, “We have always had a bot problem.”

Why It’s Important: Musk’s main premise for walking out on Twitter was his disagreement over the bot account count the social media platform publicly disclosed.

The rumored second whistleblower’s testimony could be a shot in the arm for the Tesla CEO if the report is true.

Musk will answer questions from Twitter’s lawyers under oath on Thursday and Friday before the lawsuit comes up for a five-day trial, beginning Oct. 17.

Price Action: Twitter closed Monday’s session down 2.97% to $42.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

