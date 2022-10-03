Rocky Brands Divests NEOS Overshoe Brand

- Rocky Brands Inc RCKY has sold NEOS Overshoe to SureWerx, a global manufacturer of safety, tool & equipment products. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The company acquired NEOS Overshoe in March 2021 when it purchased the performance and lifestyle footwear business from Honeywell International Inc. HON.
- NEOS Overshoe has been designing and manufacturing premium overshoes built to protect workers and consumers from the elements since 1993.
- In June, RCKY completed a cost savings review and identified several measures to better position for profitable growth.
- Price Action: RCKY shares are trading higher by 3.76% at $20.81 on the last check Monday.
