Rocky Brands Divests NEOS Overshoe Brand

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Rocky Brands Divests NEOS Overshoe Brand
  • Rocky Brands Inc RCKY has sold NEOS Overshoe to SureWerx, a global manufacturer of safety, tool & equipment products. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The company acquired NEOS Overshoe in March 2021 when it purchased the performance and lifestyle footwear business from Honeywell International Inc. HON.
  • NEOS Overshoe has been designing and manufacturing premium overshoes built to protect workers and consumers from the elements since 1993. 
  • In June, RCKY completed a cost savings review and identified several measures to better position for profitable growth.
  • Price Action: RCKY shares are trading higher by 3.76% at $20.81 on the last check Monday.

