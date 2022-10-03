Rocky Brands Divests NEOS Overshoe Brand

by

has sold NEOS Overshoe to SureWerx, a global manufacturer of safety, tool & equipment products. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company acquired NEOS Overshoe in March 2021 when it purchased the performance and lifestyle footwear business from Honeywell International Inc. HON .

. NEOS Overshoe has been designing and manufacturing premium overshoes built to protect workers and consumers from the elements since 1993.

In June, RCKY completed a cost savings review and identified several measures to better position for profitable growth.

Price Action: RCKY shares are trading higher by 3.76% at $20.81 on the last check Monday.

