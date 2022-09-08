- Instacart is acquiring Rosie, an e-commerce platform for local and independent retailers and wholesalers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Instacart operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service in the U.S. and Canada.
- Founded in 2013, Rosie offers independent grocers branded e-commerce websites and mobile app capabilities that power order flow, fulfillment, and customer insights.
- The company’s product features include shoppable weekly ads, rewards program integrations, third-party fulfillment logistics integrations, payment processing, and more.
- Instacart says the acquisition will allow it to introduce new e-commerce solutions for local and independent retailers that complement its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings.
- Last week, Instacart announced that it’s acquiring Eversight, an AI-powered pricing and promotions platform for consumer packaged goods brands and retailers, for an undisclosed amount.
- Last October, Instacart acquired Caper AI, a startup that builds smart cart and cashier-less checkout technology that uses computer vision and other techniques to detect items and ring them up for shoppers, for around $350 million.
