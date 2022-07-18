Royal Caribbean Receives Court Approval To Acquire Cruise Ship Endeavor

- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL said it had received court approval to acquire the cruise ship Endeavor.
- Originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, the ship will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the RCL's subsidiary, Silversea Cruises' fleet.
- The purchase price for the vessel was $275 million. The vessel was fully financed through a 15-year unsecured term loan, guaranteed by the German export credit agency, Euler Hermes.
- RCL expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings, cash flow, and ROIC.
- Silver Endeavour is scheduled to begin service in winter 2022/2023, spending its inaugural season in Antarctica starting November 2022.
- Royal Caribbean held $1.96 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: RCL shares are trading higher by 7.84% at $35.33 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.