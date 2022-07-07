Why American Rebel Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by

American Rebel Holdings Inc AREB

has agreed to acquire Utah-based Champion Safe Company and its ancillary companies, in a transaction valued at $9.9 million. Founded in 1999 by Ray Crosby, Champion is a manufacturer of gun safes and has three safe lines; Champion Safe, Superior Safe, and Safe Guard Security Products.

The deal is expected to add more than $20 million in revenues to American Rebel and be accretive to net income.

The transaction is expected to close on or before August 31, 2022.

"Champion's sizeable existing dealer base, nationwide distribution, and seniority with buying groups and trade shows should have an immediate impact on American Rebel," said Doug Grau, President of American Rebel.

Price Action: AREB shares are trading higher by 80.58% at $1.38 on the last check Thursday.

