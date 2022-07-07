ñol

Why American Rebel Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 10:24 AM | 1 min read
Why American Rebel Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
  • American Rebel Holdings Inc AREB has agreed to acquire Utah-based Champion Safe Company and its ancillary companies, in a transaction valued at $9.9 million.
  • Founded in 1999 by Ray Crosby, Champion is a manufacturer of gun safes and has three safe lines; Champion Safe, Superior Safe, and Safe Guard Security Products.
  • The deal is expected to add more than $20 million in revenues to American Rebel and be accretive to net income.
  • The transaction is expected to close on or before August 31, 2022.
  • "Champion's sizeable existing dealer base, nationwide distribution, and seniority with buying groups and trade shows should have an immediate impact on American Rebel," said Doug Grau, President of American Rebel.
  • Price Action: AREB shares are trading higher by 80.58% at $1.38 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsPenny StocksMoversTrading IdeasGeneral