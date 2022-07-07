ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BRP Acquires EV R&D Centre In Austria

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 9:58 AM | 1 min read
  • BRP Inc DOOO has agreed to acquire Great Wall Motor Austria GmbH, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motor based in China. The financial details were not disclosed.
  • Wall Motor Austria is an electric vehicle research and development center specializing in e-drive systems and transmissions.
  • The company expects to close the transaction by the end of the second quarter.
  • "We look forward to welcoming the 53 very qualified and experienced engineers, technicians and professionals as we continue reinforcing our EV expertise required to deploy our ambitious strategy", said Thomas Uhr, Chief Technology Officer of BRP.
  • Price Action: DOOO shares traded higher by 4.17% at $64.75 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsGeneral