Wolverine Worldwide Sells Champion Trademarks To HanesBrands For $90M Cash

Wolverine World Wide Inc WWW subsidiary, Keds LLC, has sold Champion trademarks for footwear in the U.S. and Canada to its longtime licensee, HanesBrands Inc HBI , for $90 million in cash.

subsidiary, Keds LLC, has sold Champion trademarks for footwear in the U.S. and Canada to its longtime licensee, , for $90 million in cash. Under the agreement, Wolverine Worldwide will retain a perpetual license to continue using the Champion trademark on certain footwear, including the Keds Champion sneaker.

The transaction also successfully resolves outstanding litigation between the parties.

"This transaction represents a unique opportunity to simplify our business model while at the same time securing a significant amount of cash at a meaningful multiple of future expected royalty streams," said CEO Brendan Hoffman.

Wolverine held $149.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022. HanesBrands held $369.2 million in cash and equivalents.

Price Action: WWW shares closed lower by 1.13% at $20.16 on Thursday.

