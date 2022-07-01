ñol

Wolverine Worldwide Sells Champion Trademarks To HanesBrands For $90M Cash

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 7:13 AM | 1 min read
  • Wolverine World Wide Inc WWW subsidiary, Keds LLC, has sold Champion trademarks for footwear in the U.S. and Canada to its longtime licensee, HanesBrands Inc HBI, for $90 million in cash.
  • Under the agreement, Wolverine Worldwide will retain a perpetual license to continue using the Champion trademark on certain footwear, including the Keds Champion sneaker.
  • The transaction also successfully resolves outstanding litigation between the parties.
  • "This transaction represents a unique opportunity to simplify our business model while at the same time securing a significant amount of cash at a meaningful multiple of future expected royalty streams," said CEO Brendan Hoffman.
  • Wolverine held $149.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022. HanesBrands held $369.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: WWW shares closed lower by 1.13% at $20.16 on Thursday.

