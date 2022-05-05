Hanesbrands Shares Slide Post Q1 Results; Eyes Low-End Of FY22 EPS Outlook

by

Hanesbrands Inc HBI reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.54 billion.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.54 billion. Consumer demand for the company's brands drove growth in the U.S., Americas, and Europe.

Innerwear sales increased 1.5% Y/Y due to retail space gains, a positive mix benefit, and the partial-quarter benefit of price increases. Activewear sales rose 6.3%, and the International segment gained 0.8%.

Global Champion brand sales increased 6% over the prior year in constant currency, or 3% on a reported basis.

Gross margin contracted 290 basis points Y/Y to 37.1%. Operating margin contracted 180 basis points to 10.8%, and operating income for the quarter fell 10% to $171 million.

Inventories increased 22% Y/Y to $1.82 billion. The company held $369.2 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.

Cash flow from operations was a use of $(231) million driven primarily by working capital needs in inventory.

Adjusted EPS of $0.34 beat the analyst consensus of $0.28.

Outlook : Hanesbrands sees Q2 FY22 sales of $1.68 billion - $1.73 billion versus the consensus of $1.79 billion. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.32 - $0.36, versus the consensus of $0.42.

: Hanesbrands sees Q2 FY22 sales of $1.68 billion - $1.73 billion versus the consensus of $1.79 billion. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.32 - $0.36, versus the consensus of $0.42. For FY22, HBI sees sales at the midpoint of its range of $7.00 billion - $7.15 billion versus the consensus of $7.02 billion.

It sees an adjusted EPS near the low-end of its guidance range of $1.64 - $1.81, compared to the consensus of $1.75.

Price Action: HBI shares are trading lower by 6.93% at $13.20 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.