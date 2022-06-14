Benchmark Downgrades AeroClean After Share Price Rallies

by

Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman downgraded AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC to Hold from Buy, without a price target.

AeroClean hired Jimmy Thompson as Vice President of Strategic Sales last week. Thompson's prior experience includes key sales positions at Cerner Corp CERN , General Electric Co's GE GE Healthcare, SIMS Portex, and Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN.

The new hire announcement follows closely on the heels of the company's announcement of FDA marketing approval for its Pūrgo air purification device.

Price Action: AERC shares are trading lower by 17.62% at $14.21 on the last check Tuesday.

