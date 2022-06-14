ñol

Benchmark Downgrades AeroClean After Share Price Rallies

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 3:57 PM | 1 min read
  • Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman downgraded AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC to Hold from Buy, without a price target.
  • The analyst notes that despite a poor overall market outlook, the company's shares have quickly reached and exceeded earlier price targets.
  • Wasserman downgraded the rating on AERC at this time due to share price and market volatility.
  • AeroClean hired Jimmy Thompson as Vice President of Strategic Sales last week. Thompson's prior experience includes key sales positions at Cerner Corp CERNGeneral Electric Co's GE GE Healthcare, SIMS Portex, and Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN.
  • The new hire announcement follows closely on the heels of the company's announcement of FDA marketing approval for its Pūrgo air purification device.
  • RelatedWhy AeroClean Shares Are Jumping Today
  • Price Action: AERC shares are trading lower by 17.62% at $14.21 on the last check Tuesday.

