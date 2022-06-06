ñol

Why AeroClean Shares Are Jumping Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 11:17 AM | 1 min read
  • AeroClean Technologies Inc's AERC Pūrgo technology has secured U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device.
  • The clearance was granted following examination of the patented Pūrgo device, which utilizes patented germicidal UV-C LED air purification technology that has been proven to eliminate 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like COVID-19.
  • The patented technology uses hospital-grade HEPA filtration and optimized germicidal UV irradiation to provide supplemental, localized air cleaning and enhanced ventilation.
  • AeroClean provides healthcare facilities, businesses, hospitality venues, and government agencies with medical-grade air purification and air sanitization technology.
  • Price Action: AERC shares are trading higher by 39.7% at $3.33 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral