Dexcom In Talks To Acquire Insulet, Create a Giant In Diabetes Devices: Bloomberg

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Dexcom Inc DXCM is reportedly in talks to acquire medical-device company Insulet Corporation PODD to create a giant in diabetes devices, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 
  • According to Bloomberg, talks between the companies are ongoing, and an agreement could be reached in the coming weeks. Discussions could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said.
  • Insulet had a market capitalization of about $14.1 billion at Monday’s close, while Dexcom was valued at $31.8 billion. 
  • The talks come amid a recent slump in healthcare dealmaking, which had been booming in recent years as insurance providers, drugmakers, and device companies paired up to diversify and add scale. 
  • The U.S. healthcare companies have announced $103 billion worth of deals this year, down 45% from last year, as stock market volatility and uncertainty about the macroeconomy have caused activity to slow.
  • Dexcom sells glucose-monitoring systems used by people with diabetes. Insulet makes pumps that deliver insulin. The companies have a partnership in which Insulet’s delivery system can connect to Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitor.
  • Combining the two companies would give San Diego, California-based Dexcom the tools to create a closed-loop system in which diagnosis and treatment are provided in one. 
  • Price Action: PODD shares traded 10.70% higher at $224.60, while DCXM traded 5.53% lower at $306 during premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

