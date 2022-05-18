QQQ
How Does Grupo Somar Acquisition Reaffirms Procaps' Strategy To Strengthen Footprint In LatAm

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical company Procaps Group PROC has agreed to acquire Grupo Somar (including Grupo Farmacéutico Somar, Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps, and related entities) from Advent International, private equity.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Grupo Somar is focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded generic, private label, and OTC products targeted to the private market and offering CDMO services in Mexico. 
  • Grupo Somar operates six modern production facilities (two of which manufacture Softgel capsules) in Mexico, including three FDA-approved plants with the ability to export to the U.S.
  • Grupo Somar generated approximately $184 million in net revenues.
  • The transaction gives Procaps entry into the second-largest pharma market in LatAm, increased manufacturing and R&D capabilities, (iii) diversified portfolio, and combined synergies.
  • Procaps expects to fund the cash portion in cash and incremental debt. Procaps has secured a fully committed bridge credit facility with Bank of America, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley in connection with the transaction.
  • The company closed the March quarter with a cash balance of $72.1 million.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2022.
  • Price Action: PROC shares closed 3.90% lower at $7.40 on Tuesday.

