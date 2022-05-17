QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

JX Luxventure Seeks Potential Sale Of Menswear Segment

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 11:41 AM | 1 min read
  • JX Luxventure Ltd LLL has formed a special board committee to explore a potential sale of the menswear segment of its business operation.
  • The committee consists of Li Hui Dan, Chairman of the Board, Mu Ruifeng, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Jin Yan, a member of the Audit Committee.
  • JX Luxventure has incurred a decrease in sales revenue and an increase in loss of the menswear segment for several years, including 2021. 
  • The company expects a potential sale of the menswear business would allow it to focus on its two fast-growing segments, cross-border merchandise, and tourism. 
  • Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 5.68% at $1.86 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Aerospace & DefenseBriefsIndustrialsM&ANewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas