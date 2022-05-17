JX Luxventure Seeks Potential Sale Of Menswear Segment

by

JX Luxventure Ltd LLL has formed a special board committee to explore a potential sale of the menswear segment of its business operation.

has formed a special board committee to explore a potential sale of the menswear segment of its business operation. The committee consists of Li Hui Dan, Chairman of the Board, Mu Ruifeng, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Jin Yan, a member of the Audit Committee.

JX Luxventure has incurred a decrease in sales revenue and an increase in loss of the menswear segment for several years, including 2021.

The company expects a potential sale of the menswear business would allow it to focus on its two fast-growing segments, cross-border merchandise, and tourism.

Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 5.68% at $1.86 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.