JX Luxventure Seeks Potential Sale Of Menswear Segment

- JX Luxventure Ltd LLL has formed a special board committee to explore a potential sale of the menswear segment of its business operation.
- The committee consists of Li Hui Dan, Chairman of the Board, Mu Ruifeng, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Jin Yan, a member of the Audit Committee.
- JX Luxventure has incurred a decrease in sales revenue and an increase in loss of the menswear segment for several years, including 2021.
- The company expects a potential sale of the menswear business would allow it to focus on its two fast-growing segments, cross-border merchandise, and tourism.
- Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 5.68% at $1.86 on the last check Tuesday.
