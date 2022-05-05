Caterpillar Acquires Tangent Energy Solutions For Undisclosed Sum

- Caterpillar Inc. CAT has acquired Tangent Energy Solutions, a U.S.-based energy-as-a-service (EaaS) company. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based Tangent offers customers turnkey solutions to lower energy costs, boost energy efficiency, reduce emissions, monetize electric grid support, and provide resiliency for customer operations.
- Tangent's software solutions monitor patterns from grid and client facilities, analyze opportunities in energy markets, and then dispatch resources to maximize return without disrupting normal business operations.
- Tangent will continue to offer services under its brand and operate under Caterpillar's Electric Power Division.
- Caterpillar held cash and equivalents of $6.53 billion as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: CAT shares are trading lower by 2.43% at $217.17 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.