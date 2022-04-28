Why Caterpillar Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by

reported first-quarter FY22 sales and revenue growth of 14.3% year-over-year to $13.59 billion, beating the consensus of $13.40 billion. Revenue growth was driven by higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.

Construction Industries $6.12 billion (+12% Y/Y), Resource Industries $2.83 billion (+30% Y/Y), and Energy & Transportation $5.04 billion (+12% Y/Y). Financial Products segment revenue increased by 3% Y/Y to $783 million.

Adjusted EPS was $2.88, beating the consensus of $2.60.

Dealers increased inventories by $1.3 billion during the quarter, compared with an increase of $700 million in 1Q21.

Operating profit increased by 2.3% Y/Y to $1.86 billion, and the margin contracted by 160 bps to 13.7%.

Caterpillar generated an operating cash flow of $313 million in Q1, compared to $1.93 billion a year ago. It ended the quarter with $6.53 billion of cash and equivalents.

The company returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter.

: Caterpillar expects 2Q22 sales to increase sequentially, reflecting continued strong end-user demand and pricing. The company expects the 2Q22 adjusted operating profit margin to be similar to 2Q21. CAT expects margin improvement in 2H compared to 1H.

CAT shares are trading lower by 5.20% at $203.00 on the last check Thursday.

