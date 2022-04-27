Wyndham Sells Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek Hotel In Florida

by

Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners have acquired the Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek hotel from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc WH . The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek is a 400-room upper upscale hotel located at 14651 Chelonia Parkway in Orlando, Florida.

Built in 2011, the 14-story full-service hotel consists of 400 guestrooms, 50,000 square feet of event space, a resort spa, a fitness center, and multiple food and beverage outlets.

HEI Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality management company in the U.S. with over 85 hotels under management, will assume the hotel's property management.

