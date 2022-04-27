QQQ
Wyndham Sells Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek Hotel In Florida

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 12:46 PM | 1 min read
  • Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners have acquired the Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek hotel from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc WH. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek is a 400-room upper upscale hotel located at 14651 Chelonia Parkway in Orlando, Florida.
  • Built in 2011, the 14-story full-service hotel consists of 400 guestrooms, 50,000 square feet of event space, a resort spa, a fitness center, and multiple food and beverage outlets. 
  • HEI Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality management company in the U.S. with over 85 hotels under management, will assume the hotel's property management.
  • Price Action: WH shares are trading higher by 1.40% at $88.62 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

