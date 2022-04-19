QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Aura Agrees To Acquire Big River Gold; Form JV With Dundee Resources

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 3:29 PM | 1 min read
  • Aura Minerals In ORA ARMZF agreed to acquire 100% of Big River and form an 80%/20% joint venture with Dundee Resources.
  • Big River Shareholders (other than Dundee Resources) will receive A$0.36 in cash consideration for each Big River Share held, which values Big River at a purchase price of ~A$91.7 million.
  • The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for Aura to expand its pipeline of development stage projects by acquiring Big River’s Borborema Gold Project in Brazil.
  • Dundee Resources, a 19.3% Big River shareholder, executed a deed with Aura, under which Dundee Resources will ultimately hold a 20.0% indirect interest in Big River.
  •  In limited circumstances, Dundee Resources may elect to receive the cash in place of the share consideration, with Aura then acquiring 100% of Big River for 100% cash consideration.
  • Price Action: ORA shares are trading lower by 2.89% at C$11.75 on TSX on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaM&ANewsSmall Cap