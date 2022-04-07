QQQ
Integer Adds Proprietary Biomaterial Technologies Via €120M Acquisition

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 12:53 PM | 1 min read
  • Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR acquired Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta and its subsidiaries Aran Biomedical and Proxy Biomedical.
  • Aran offers medical textiles, high precision biomaterial coverings and coatings, and advanced metal and polymer braiding. Aran delivers development and manufacturing solutions for implantable medical devices. 
  • Located in Ireland, the acquisition further expands Integer's presence and proximity to customers in the region. 
  • "The acquisition of Aran Biomedical is entirely aligned with our strategy to expand our presence in high growth markets," said Joe Dziedzic, Integer President, and CEO.
  • Integer acquired Aran Biomedical for €120 million, with up to an additional €10 million of contingent consideration payable based on Aran's achievement of 2022 revenue growth milestones.
  • Aran Biomedical generated sales of $17 million in 2021, nearly doubling sales from the prior year. 
  • The transaction is immediately accretive to Integer's sales growth and profit margins.
  • The transaction was financed with borrowings under Integer's existing revolving credit facility.
  • Integer closed FY21 with cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million and total debt of approximately $828 million.
  • Price Action: ITGR shares are up 3.41% at $80.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

