Kinross Sells Its Russian Assets To Highland Gold Mining For $680M

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Kinross Gold Corp KGC has agreed with the Highland Gold Mining group of companies and its affiliates to sell 100% of its Russian assets for $680 million in cash.
  • Highland Gold is one of the largest gold mining companies in Russia.
  • Kinross will receive $400 million in cash for the Kupol mine and the surrounding exploration licenses and $280 million in cash for its Udinsk project.
  • The deferred payments are secured by an extensive security package, including share pledges, financial guarantees, and an escrow account.
  • Price Action: KGC shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $5.92 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews