What's Going On With Intel Stock?

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading lower Friday alongside several other semiconductor stocks. Negative catalysts for the industry include ongoing chip shortage concerns and analyst downgrades in the sector.

What's Going On At Intel? On Thursday, Intel announced an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions, an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software.

The acquisition aims to help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs.

Related Link: Intel To Scoop Granulate Cloud Solutions In $650M Deal

Intel on Wednesday officially launched its Arc graphics family for laptops. These are the first discrete GPUs to launch from the Intel Arc A-Series graphics portfolio. Intel said it expects to launch desktop and workstation products later this year.

INTC 52-Week Range: $43.62 - $68.49

The stock was down 3.87% at $47.64 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Intel.