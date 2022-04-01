Advanced Emissions Solutions Hikes Prices On Activated Carbon Products, Front-End Coal Additives

by

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES has increased its prices on all activated carbon products and front-end coal additives, effective April 1, 2022, or as contract terms permit.

has increased its prices on all activated carbon products and front-end coal additives, effective April 1, 2022, or as contract terms permit. The increase varies from 15% to 20%, depending on the specific product, grade, and application.

The company attributed the price increases to the inflationary rise in the cost of key raw materials, transportation, including fuel, and operational costs to produce and deliver products.

Price Action: ADES shares traded lower by 0.23% at $6.21 on the last check Friday.

