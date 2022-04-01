Advanced Emissions Solutions Hikes Prices On Activated Carbon Products, Front-End Coal Additives

- Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES has increased its prices on all activated carbon products and front-end coal additives, effective April 1, 2022, or as contract terms permit.
- The increase varies from 15% to 20%, depending on the specific product, grade, and application.
- The company attributed the price increases to the inflationary rise in the cost of key raw materials, transportation, including fuel, and operational costs to produce and deliver products.
- Price Action: ADES shares traded lower by 0.23% at $6.21 on the last check Friday.
