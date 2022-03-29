QQQ
Nielsen Shares Jump As It Accepts Takeover At 60% Premium

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 29, 2022 9:41 AM | 1 min read
  • An Elliott Management Corp and Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM led consortium agreed to acquire Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN for $28 a share.
  • The all-cash transaction valued Nielsen at $16 billion, including debt.
  • The offer price implied a 60% premium over Nielsen's unaffected stock price as of March 11, before market speculation regarding a potential takeover.
  • Nielsen shares closed at $22.21 on March 28.
  • Nielsen recently dumped a takeover offer of $25.40 per share from a private equity consortium valuing Nielsen at $9 billion.
  • Nielsen aborted share buybacks previously approved by the board.
  • Price Action: NLSN shares traded higher by 21.7% at $27.03 on the last check Tuesday.

