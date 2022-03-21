 Skip to main content

Nielsen Rejects $9B Takeover Offer From Private Equity, Shares Drop
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 7:02am   Comments
  • Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSNabandoned a takeover offer from a private equity consortium, saying it significantly undervalued the company.
  • The offer price of $25.40 per share, roughly $9 billion, compares to Nielsen's March 18 closing price of $24.44.
  • Nielsen looked to commence share buyback under its previously approved $1 billion authorization.
  • Nielsen's leading shareholder Windacre Partnership LLC supported the rejection of the offer. WSJ reports that Windacre considered joining the buyer group but decided against it, believing the offer undervalues Nielsen.
  • Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) worked with Elliott Investment Management on the potential leveraged buyout of Nielsen.
  • Nielsen registered a 3% revenue growth in the fourth -quarter of FY21, backed by measurement revenue.
  • Nielsen also remained on track to deliver Nielsen ONE, a transformative cross-media solution looking to evolve the metrics underpinning the $100 billion-plus video advertising ecosystem in 2022.
  • Price Action: NLSN shares are down by 16.90% at $20.31 premarket on the last check Monday.

