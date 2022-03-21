Nielsen Rejects $9B Takeover Offer From Private Equity, Shares Drop
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) abandoned a takeover offer from a private equity consortium, saying it significantly undervalued the company.
- The offer price of $25.40 per share, roughly $9 billion, compares to Nielsen's March 18 closing price of $24.44.
- Nielsen looked to commence share buyback under its previously approved $1 billion authorization.
- Nielsen's leading shareholder Windacre Partnership LLC supported the rejection of the offer. WSJ reports that Windacre considered joining the buyer group but decided against it, believing the offer undervalues Nielsen.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) worked with Elliott Investment Management on the potential leveraged buyout of Nielsen.
- Nielsen registered a 3% revenue growth in the fourth -quarter of FY21, backed by measurement revenue.
- Nielsen also remained on track to deliver Nielsen ONE, a transformative cross-media solution looking to evolve the metrics underpinning the $100 billion-plus video advertising ecosystem in 2022.
- Price Action: NLSN shares are down by 16.90% at $20.31 premarket on the last check Monday.
