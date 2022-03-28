Plantronics And HP? Why POLY Shares Are Soaring

Plantronics Inc POLY is trading significantly higher Monday after HP Inc HPQ announced it will acquire the company.

HP entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $40 per share in an all-cash transaction, implying a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion.

The acquisition accelerates HP’s strategy to create a more growth-oriented portfolio, further strengthens its industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions and positions the company for long-term sustainable growth and value creation.

For Plantronics, the business combination will allow the company to dramatically scale while accelerating its innovation with a like-minded partner.

Plantronics designs and manufactures lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems and other communications endpoints.

POLY 52-Week Range: $22.69 - $43.40

The stock was up 50.3% at $39.37 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Plantronics.