Why DatChat Shares Are Surging

DatChat Inc DATS is trading higher Monday after the company announced it would launch a metaverse advertising and NFT monetization platform called VenVūū.

VenVūū is an advertising platform that allows metaverse landowners and brands to connect using DatChat’s proprietary and patent pending technology. The platform provides metaverse landowners an easy and consolidated way to monetize their holdings by opting into paid ad campaigns that advertisers offer them.

DatChat operates a communications and social media platform that gives users the ability to communicate, share and post with privacy and screen capture protection.

See Also: Why Beyond Meat Stock Is Sliding Today

DATS 52-Week Range: $1.39 - $18.50

The stock was up 26.5% at $2.10 at time of publication.

Photo: terimakasih0 from Pixabay.