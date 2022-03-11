 Skip to main content

Guardforce Shares Jump 120%: Why The Security Stock Is Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2022 10:33am   Comments
Shares of integrated security solutions provider Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) are surging Friday after the company agreed to acquire Shenzhen Keweien and Guangzhou Kewei for $10 million.

The acquisition is expected to serve an integral role in the growth of Guardforce AI's robotics as a service (RaaS) business initiative.

The $10 million purchase price will be paid with 10% cash and 90% restricted ordinary shares. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of April.

Guardforce AI reiterated its 2022 full-year revenue expectations of $55 million to $60 million, representing growth of more than 66% year-over-year.

GFAI 52-Week Range: $0.30 - $7.65

Guardforce Shares were up 123% at $1.20 at time of publication.

