Cornerstone Building Brands Agrees To Be Acquired By CD&R For $5.8B
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:06am   Comments
  • Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) has agreed to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) affiliates in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of ~$5.8 billion, including debt.
  • Cornerstone Building Brands' shareholders will receive $24.65 in cash per share, representing a 16% premium to the closing price as of March 4, 2022. It represents a 75% premium to the closing price as of February 4, 2022, the last trading day before speculation in the market regarding a potential transaction.
  • RelatedCornerstone Building Brands Stock Soars After CD&R Bids For The Remaining Stake
  • CD&R beneficial owns approximately 49% of the company's outstanding shares of common stock.
  • This transaction will result in Cornerstone Building Brands becoming a private company and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: CNR shares are trading higher by 13.7% at $24.23 during the premarket session on Monday.

