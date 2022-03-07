Cornerstone Building Brands Agrees To Be Acquired By CD&R For $5.8B
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) has agreed to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) affiliates in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of ~$5.8 billion, including debt.
- Cornerstone Building Brands' shareholders will receive $24.65 in cash per share, representing a 16% premium to the closing price as of March 4, 2022. It represents a 75% premium to the closing price as of February 4, 2022, the last trading day before speculation in the market regarding a potential transaction.
- Related: Cornerstone Building Brands Stock Soars After CD&R Bids For The Remaining Stake
- CD&R beneficial owns approximately 49% of the company's outstanding shares of common stock.
- This transaction will result in Cornerstone Building Brands becoming a private company and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: CNR shares are trading higher by 13.7% at $24.23 during the premarket session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas