Cornerstone Building Brands Stock Soars After CD&R Bids For The Remaining Stake
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) has received a non-binding proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC to acquire all its outstanding shares of common stock for $24.65 in cash per share.
- The offer price represents a 34% premium to Friday's closing price of $18.40.
- CD&R already owns ~49% of Cornerstone Building's shares.
- The board of directors has previously formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal from CD&R and any other alternative suggestions or other strategic alternatives available to the company.
- Price Action: CNR shares are trading higher by 21.9% at $22.44 on the last check Monday.
