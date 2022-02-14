 Skip to main content

Cornerstone Building Brands Stock Soars After CD&R Bids For The Remaining Stake
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
  • Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) has received a non-binding proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC to acquire all its outstanding shares of common stock for $24.65 in cash per share.
  • The offer price represents a 34% premium to Friday's closing price of $18.40.
  • CD&R already owns ~49% of Cornerstone Building's shares.
  • The board of directors has previously formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal from CD&R and any other alternative suggestions or other strategic alternatives available to the company.
  • Price Action: CNR shares are trading higher by 21.9% at $22.44 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

