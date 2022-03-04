Baywood Hotels Acquire Homewood Suites By Hilton Reading
- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton Hotels Corp's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, stated that Baywood Hotels has acquired Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading in Pennsylvania. Financial terms not disclosed.
- The hotel has 119 suites, offering a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas.
- The property also offers a meeting room and has access to Reading Regional Airport, FirstEnergy Stadium, and Broadcasting Square Shopping Center.
- Price Action: HLT shares are trading lower by 2.8% at $138.04 on the last check Friday.
