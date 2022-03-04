 Skip to main content

Baywood Hotels Acquire Homewood Suites By Hilton Reading
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
Baywood Hotels Acquire Homewood Suites By Hilton Reading
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton Hotels Corp's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, stated that Baywood Hotels has acquired Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading in Pennsylvania. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The hotel has 119 suites, offering a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas.
  • The property also offers a meeting room and has access to Reading Regional Airport, FirstEnergy Stadium, and Broadcasting Square Shopping Center.
  • Price Action: HLT shares are trading lower by 2.8% at $138.04 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News General

