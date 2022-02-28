 Skip to main content

Maravai LifeSciences Rejects Sartorius' $11B Takeover Bid: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:21am   Comments
  • Germany-based laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius AG has approached Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) with an $11 billion acquisition offer, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Maravai is a U.S. provider of capping reagents for COVID-19 vaccines. 
  • According to the Reuters report, Maravai rejected the $42 per share all-cash offer from Sartorius earlier this month as inadequate, the sources said. 
  • It is unclear whether Sartorius will return with a new offer or whether Maravai will attract acquisition interest from other laboratory equipment and supplies providers.
  • Maravai makes reagents used to produce mRNA vaccines, including the one developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) against COVID-19.
  • Last week, Maravai reported more than double Q4 FY21 sales to $228.4 million.
  • For FY22, the Company forecasted sales of $920 million - $960 million, reflecting overall growth of 15% to 20% vs. the consensus of $863.9 million.
  • Guided adjusted EPS at $1.70 - $1.84 (consensus of $1.54), with adjusted EBITDA of $630 million - $670 million.
  • Price Action: MRVI shares traded 2.99% lower at $36 premarket on the last check Monday.

