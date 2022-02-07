 Skip to main content

This French Carrier Offers To Acquire Vodafone's Italian Unit
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 2:18pm   Comments

  • Iliad SA, the French carrier backed by telecom billionaire Xavier Niel, offered to acquire Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ: VOD) Italian unit, Bloomberg reports. The financial terms of the offer remain undisclosed.
  • Vodafone is currently looking for merger opportunities in the U.K., Spain, Italy, and Portugal. 
  • Iliad is also looking to purchase a rival phone carrier in Italy if the opportunity arises.
  • Related Content: Vodafone, Iliad Explore Merger Of Italian Operations: Report
  • Recently, activist investor Cevian Capital AB has taken a stake in Newbury, England-based Vodafone and is agitating for change, including selling some operations or pursuing stock buybacks. 
  • Iliad moved into the Italian mobile services market in 2018 as a no-frills challenger, sparking a price war that last year led to three profit warnings by ex-monopolist Telecom Italia SpA. 
  • Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 2.08% at $18.58 on the last check Monday.

